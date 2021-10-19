Mandate Protests 10.19.2021

In the Paso Robles school district, 1780 students were absent. That’s about 27% of the student body. On an average day, about 760 students are absent. Atascadero’s absentee rate was 20-25% greater than normal. That’s according to Stacey Phillips, the executive assistant to the superintendent. Many north county parents electing to keep their kids out to join a statewide protest against the governor’s mandate that all children, teachers and school staff be required to be vaccinated against covid.

At the San Luis Obispo county health department on Johnson avenue, about one hundred people demonstrated against the governor’s vaccine mandate. Jennifer Grinager talked with the Tribune about the reason for the protest and our right to free choice. Protesters rang cowbells and waved at cars which passed by on Johnson avenue and honked their horns to show their support in opposition to the governor’s mandate.