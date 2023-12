Collision in SLO Caused by Wrong-Way Driver 12.28.2023

A THREE-VEHICLE TRAFFIC COLLISION IN SAN LUIS OBISPO WAS CAUSED BY A WRONG WAY DRIVER WHO ATTEMPTED TO FLEE THE SCENE AFTERWARDS.

A RELEASE BY CHP SAYS 47-YEAR-OLD RYAN JOHNSON WAS DRIVING NORTHBOUND IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANES NEAR BROAD STREET YESTERDAY AFTERNOON, AND COLLIDED WITH THE VEHICLE OF 78-YEAR-OLD PAMELA MAYS. BOTH VEHICLES SPUN OUT OF CONTROL, WITH JOHNSON’S CAR HITTING A TRUCK DRIVEN BY 38-YEAR-OLD ABRAM RAMIREZ SHORTLY AFTERWARDS. THE TWO VEHICLES STRUCK BY JOHNSON BLOCKED EACH LANE OF THE SOUTHBOUND LANE, CAUSING SEVERE TRAFFIC CONGESTION STRETCHING ALL THE WAY BACK TO THE CUESTA GRADE. CHP SAYS THAT JOHNSON THEN EXITED HIS VEHICLE AND ATTEMPTED TO FLEE THE SCENE, BUT WAS QUICKLY DETAINED AND ARRESTED ON SUSPICION OF FELONY HIT AND RUN AND FELONY DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE.

MAYS WAS TAKEN TO THE SIERRA VISTA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER WITH MAJOR INJURIES.