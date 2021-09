Atascadero is gearing up for Colony Days.

Barbi Butz tells KPRL the parade is October second, but you can meet the royalty before that. There will be an event September 30th at the La Plaza plaza.

We don’t know who they are yet, but Barbi Butz knows and says you’ll be impressed.

So, we’ll find out the royalty for Colony Days soon. The Colony Days parade is October 2nd.