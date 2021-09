The Pioneer Day parade returns October 9th.

Today (Thursday) is the Pioneer Ladies Luncheon. The kick off is Saturday night at a hangar near the Estrella Warbirds museum.

The royalty this year is remarkable. Corrine Moore Roden tells us Tom Flynn is the Marshall. The queen is 100-year-old Irene Smith Marquart.

The kick off party is this Saturday night. More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.