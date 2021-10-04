Colony Days Parade 10.04.2021

The Atascadero Greyhound marching band performing on El Camino Real Saturday as part of Colony Days. Several thousand people turned out to watch the parade, led by the sheriff’s posse, and followed by a fire truck with mayor Heather Moreno and the city council.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold rode in a convertible driven by her husband, Steve Arnold. She tells KPRL it was good to see the return of the Colony Days parade.

Chris Clay, talked with KPRL about the first parade, which was saved by a goat belonging to the Clay family. Klaus Heilmann drove 300 sheep down the parade route, but they stopped, and would not move. So, Klaus went to the Clay house and borrowed a white goat, and the goat led the sheep through the parade route.

That white goat is still called the GOAT goat. The Greatest Of All Time goat, for leading the sheep down El Camino, and getting the parade moving.

No goats, but a lot of wiener dogs Saturday for the Annual Wiener and Small Dog races in the sunken gardens.

The races lasted for over an hour Saturday afternoon. And then they held a pet costume contest. Which is always a big hit for the crowd.

Colony Days a big success Saturday in Atascadero.