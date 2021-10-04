County Clerk Recorder 10.04.2021

Tomorrow, San Luis Obispo county supervisors resume discussion of the selection of an interim county clerk recorder. Back when they decided to appoint someone, supervisor Bruce Gibson became strident, which is usually an indication that it’s an important issue for progressives in San Luis Obispo county.

Ultimately, supervisor Arnold moved the board adopt staff recommendations. Motion approved on a 3-2 vote recommended that up to seven candidates be chosen from a field of 44 to be considered. A review committee selected only three candidates, however, and all three reflect the values of the progressive minority on the board of supervisors. One candidate is from Santa Barbara county, and previously worked with Bruce Gibson’s significant other in the San Luis Obispo county elections office. Another is from Yolo county near Sacramento. And the third is Helen Nolan. She is the deputy county clerk recorder.

The reason the selection of an interim county clerk recorder is critical is that he or she will soon begin redistricting in the county. And he or she will also oversee two elections, and there have been some complaints about the fairness of elections locally. More on the issue tomorrow.