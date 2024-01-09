Commercial Fire in Paso Robles 01.09.2024

Commercial Structure Fire

The Paso Robles fire and emergency services responded to a fire alarm yesterday evening at 500 1st street.

The firefighters upgraded the response to a commercial fire response upon noticing light smoke in the structure. Inside, the fire crew discovered there was a small fire in one of the bathrooms to the business. The fire was quickly dealt with, and the building suffered minimal smoke damage before being turned back over to the property owner.

A release by city’s fire department says the cause was found to be a bathroom exhaust fan that was left on, and overheated. Additionally, the fire department was forced to pry open the main door to enter the building, and takes this opportunity to remind all business owners that the keys for their Knox Box should be updated when locks are changed.