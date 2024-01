The Paso Robles fire department and Cal Fire responded to a structure fire near the 6000 block of Airport road in rural Paso Robles.

The fire engulfed an outbuilding and heavy equipment at J. Lohr Winery, with more than eight units battling the blaze. The fire was contained at around 7:50 pm, destroying one structure and several pieces of heavy equipment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.