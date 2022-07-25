Commercial Truck Fire 07.25.2022

Early this Monday morning, a commercial truck caught fire on highway 46 east at Mill road.

The first city fire unit arriving shortly after 4:00 am found a semi-tractor heavily involved with a threat to the adjacent vegetation. Fire crews were able to quickly get the fire controlled.

The contents of the trailer…pallets of boxed asparagus.

A vegetarian who stopped to see the fire cried when she saw the asparagus destroyed by the blaze.

Paso Robles police also responded and provided traffic control.