The mid state fair kicks off its final week today with a breeding sheep show at 1:30.

The dairy cattle show begins at 2:00.

The carnival and exhibits open at 4:00.

Tommy Harris will conduct a free draft horse demonstration with Harris stage lines at 6:00 this evening.

The Earls of Tuesday performing on the Mission Square stage at 7:00.

The Live To Rock tour is a free show at the Chumash grandstand arena.

Gates open at four Monday afternoon at the California mid state fair in Paso Robles.