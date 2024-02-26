Community Forum To Be Held on Morro Bay Camping Ordinance 02.26.2024

The Morro Bay police and fire chiefs are inviting the community to a forum to discuss the city’s new camping ordinance and how they’re addressing homelessness.

Morro Bay Police Chief, Amy Watkins, says the community forum is really simply to address any questions that people have about the new ordinance, who it affects, what it is, what it is not and gives them an opportunity to answer those one-on-one questions.

The community forum will be held at the Morro Bay Community Center this afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m.