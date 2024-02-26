Construction to Delay Traffic on Highway 46E – 02.26.2024

On Sunday, Caltrans began a project to resurface two-and-a-half miles of both directions of highway 46 East from just west of Highway 101 to just east of Airport Road.

The project also includes “drainage improvements, guardrail improvements and modifications to traffic signals and lighting,” the release said. Drivers will encounter weekly, overnight closures on the highway on Sundays from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Travelers can expect delays of up to 10 minutes according to Caltrans.

Caltrans will implement traffic control and closures intermittently at Golden Hill Road, Buena Vista Drive, Paso Robles Road, Union Road and Airport Road. Additionally, Caltrans may occasionally close the southbound Highway 101 on- and off-ramps during construction, but one lane will always remain open on the northbound Highway 101 on ramp.

The $8 million project should be completed by the end of fall.