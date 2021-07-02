Concerts in the Park Returns 7.02.2021

A huge turn-out for the return of concerts in the park at the downtown city park last night.

One estimate was five thousand people crowding into the park to hear Monte Mills and his Lucky Horse Shoe band.

Linda Plescia is with the city of Paso Robles. She says last night’s show was well attended for at least four reasons.

It was the first concert in well over a year.

It’s the start of a fourth of July weekend.

The band was Monte Mills and the Lucky Horse Shoe band.

And lastly, Linda Plescia was back on stage, she introduced the band.

And Monte Mills and the Lucky Horse Shoe band put on a great show again to kick the fourth of July weekend in the north county.