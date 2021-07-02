4th of July Events 7.02.2021

A quick summary of fourth of July events this weekend in the north county.

The big one is the 4th of July parade getting underway in Templeton at 10:30 Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon, Sculpterra Winery in Paso Robles celebrates the fourth with classic cars, a Warbirds flyover, and Monte Mills and the Lucky Horse Shoe band performing with patriotic music.

Late Sunday afternoon, the 4th of July Bluegrass Freedom Festival returns to Atascadero lake park. It’s free unless you want VIP seating, and then you’ve got to go make reservations in advance at visitatascadero.com.

And again, a reminder to be cautious with fireworks. They’re illegal in most places, and it is really dry out there.