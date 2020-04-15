Conoravirus 4.15.2020

While discussion begins to end the shut down, the county reports three new cases of corona-virus.

The numbers, 120 confirmed cases.

101 of those people have recovered.

15 people are now recovering at home.

3 are hospitalized. And still just the one death.

For the last two weeks, the average has been about 3 new cases per day, but the number of those recovering has kept up with the new cases.

Although the hospitals are waiting for a surge in cases, and the government alternative care center at Cal Poly has 900 beds waiting. Regardless, only three people hospitalized, two in intensive care.

Late Monday afternoon, emergency services director Wade Horton talked about lifting the county shut down, but a lot depends on what happens in Sacramento.

Governor Newsom says he’s conferring with governors in Oregon and Washington.