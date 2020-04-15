Atascadero City Council 4.15.2020

The Atascadero City Council held a virtual meeting last night. The doors at the Rotunda were locked, because the council members simply called in to the meeting. City Manager Rachelle Rickard told the council that residents are cooperating with recommendations to shelter-at-home. She said the city website (Atascadero.com) has a lot of information about business that are operating at reduced hours. The city council approved an ordinance which gives the county authority during the coronavirus emergency.

The council also unanimously authorized a suspension of penalties and interest on the Transit Occupancy Tax. That’s in response to the abrupt decline in tourism.

Council Member Susan Funk raised a question about retail firearm stores being considered an essential business, and allowed to operate during the shut down. City Attorney Brian Pierik said the council could not make a decision on that issue unless it be placed on the agenda at a future meeting. No other council members were interested in putting the issue on a future agenda.