Construction of El Camino Real Bridge Replacement Set To Begin 5.10.2024

The county public works department announced that the construction for the El Camino Real bridge at Santa Margarita creek will begin on Monday, May 13th.

Travelers can expect reduced speeds and delays of up to 10 minutes through the construction zone until November 2024. The bridge’s improvements will include a new center turn-lane, wider paved shoulders for vehicle and bicycle safety, and a left-turn lane at the intersection of Asuncion and Santa Margarita roads.

The public works department also says that the first part of the project will be the construction of a temporary detour bridge, adjacent to the existing bridge. Once that bridge is in place, traffic will be diverted as the existing bridge is demolished, and the new bridge is constructed.

Souza Construction has been awarded a $6.9 million contract for this work.