Contract For Nacimiento Pipeline on Next Board of Supervisors Meeting 02.27.2024

The county board of supervisors will be meeting this morning at 9.

On its agenda is an item to approve a contract with RCH Construction for assistance in the temporary repair of the Nacimiento water pipeline.

Although emergency repairs on the pipeline have been completed, additional restraint joints are needed through a construction project for completion.

Staff estimates a more permanent repair project for the Nacimiento pipeline will take about 3 to 4 years to complete. You can attend today’s meeting in person, or watch online.