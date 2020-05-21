Controlled Burn at Camp Roberts 5.21.2020

If you see smoke in the north county today and tomorrow, it may be coming from a training exercise on Camp Roberts. It’s a class to teach how to back fire.

Clint Bullard of Cal Fire says back firing reduces fuel. Bullard says Cal Fire has been making a lot of preparations for this training exercise today and tomorrow at Camp Roberts. Bullard has been telling people about the training exercise for a few weeks.

Next week, Cal Fire will be doing a controlled burn near Garden Farms, at the south end of Atascadero.