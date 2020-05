State officials are now predicting that the impacts of Covid-19 and the government imposed shut down will result in a 32 to 56 million dollar budget deficit in the next fiscal year for the county of San Luis Obispo county. That will trickle down and impact local municipalities and school districts.

County Administrative Officer Wade Horton says the county has many tough choices ahead of it.

County budget hearings are scheduled for June 8-10. You are encouraged to provide input.