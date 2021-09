More than 125 people took part in the 2021 Cornhole Showdown Saturday at the sunken gardens in Atascadero.

Mike Lopicolo says the tournament took several hours. Saturday’s Lopicolo is with the Knights of Columbus. Kiwanis and the city of Atascadero produced the event.

The father daughter team of Bryan and Emily Fortin placed third among those 64 two-person teams at Saturday’s Showdown.