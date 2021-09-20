In Sports 9.20.2021

The Paso Robles Bearcats beat the Atascadero Greyhounds 21-6 in high school football Friday night at War Memorial stadium. The Bearcats improve to 2-2 for the season. The Greyhounds fall to 1-3.

West Bakersfield beat Templeton 35-18. The Eagles fall to 2-2 for the season. The Eagles host the Piedmont Highlanders of the East Bay Friday night.

The Cal Poly Mustangs lost to South Dakota 48-14.

Among top ten west coast teams;

Oregon beat Stony Brook 48-7. The Ducks move up to number three in the nation.

Fresno state beat UCLA 40-37.

USC over Washington state 45-14.

Cal beat Sacramento State 42-30.

Stanford beat Vanderbilt 41-23.

#23 BYU upset #19 Arizona State 27-17.