Coronavirus SLO County Update 3.25.2020

San Luis Obispo county health department now reports 42 cases of the coronavirus in the county. 18 in the north county, 13 in the south county, eight on the coast. Three in San Luis Obispo. One is hospitalized. Another is in ICU. No fatalities reported thus far in San Luis Obispo county.

San Luis Obispo county emergency service director Wade Horton says he will enforce shelter-at-home orders. He says county officials will begin enforcing those orders. Individuals and businesses who fail to comply may face criminal charges. They’ve even set up a number where people can call in and report violations. You can call up and report people violating the shelter at home program or businesses which are operating which are not essential businesses.