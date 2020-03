Other Stories This Tuesday 3.24.2020

A GROVER BEACH MAN ARRESTED FOR AN ALLEGED MURDER WHICH OCCURRED MONDAY. 25-YEAR-OLD NICHOLAS SAGE CORONADO-WATERMEN BOOKED INTO THE COUNTY JAIL ON SUSPICION OF MURDER.

HE’S BEING HELD IN LIEU OF ONE MILLION DOLLARS BAIL.

PG AND E TO PLEAD GUILTY TO 85 FELONY CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH THE 2018 CAMP FIRE.

THE PLEA ENTERED AS PART OF AN AGREEMENT WITH THE BUTTE COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY. IT WILL RESULT IN A FINE OF $4 MILLION DOLLARS. THE UTILITY WILL HELP RESTORE WATER TO RESIDENTS IN BUTTE COUNTY. THE FIRE DESTROYED A CANAL THAT RUNS THROUGH THE COUNTY.

DOLLAR GENERAL ANNOUNCES PLANS TO HIRE 50 THOUSAND PEOPLE AT THEIR STORES NATIONWIDE.

DOLLAR GENERAL IS BASED IN TENNESSEE. THEY HAVE A RELATIVELY NEW STORE IN SAN MIGUEL.