Atascadero City Council Holds Ghost Meeting 3.25.2020

Only two council members showed up for last night’s Atascadero city council meeting, but the others were on the phone. The teleconference meeting was held in a nearly empty council chambers at the Atascadero rotunda.

City manager Rachele Rickard reported on the impact that the coronavirus is having on the city and where to get information about it. She advised people to go to the county website, readyslo.org. Rachele says the city is also putting a lot of information on the city’s website, for instance,which restaurants are open for take out and drive through.

The council received a report from a consultant on a survey of potential votes on the practicality of putting a referendum on the ballot to implement a new sales tax to help pay for city services. The council did not decide whether or not to put the issue on the ballot, they only accepted and received the report from the consultant. They will make a decision later whether or not to put the proposed sales tax on the ballot.