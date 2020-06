The county reports 38 new cases of the corona virus.

More testing has produced more confirmed cases of Covid 19.

The county health director says 24 new cases were added Saturday.

Three on Sunday. 11 on Monday.

There are now 120 active cases in the county.

Most of those people are recovering at home.

Out of 285 thousand people living in the county, 442 have tested positive for Covid-19. Of that number 322 have fully recovered.