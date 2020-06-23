Other Stories This Tuesday 6.23.2020

More statues removed or taken down by protesters. The catholic church removes the statue of father Junipero Serra from the Mission San Luis Obispo after protesters damaged Serra statues in Los Angeles and other parts of California. Protesters also took down a statue of Thomas Whittier, who was an Abolitionist. The suspicion is that the protesters did not know what an Abolitionist is.

In the United Kingdom, Archaeologist discover a village near the site of Stonehenge. It may offer significant clues about life on the British isles more than 4,500 years ago. One scientist says, “The discovery completely transforms how we understand this landscape – there is no doubt about it.”

Stonehenge was built by prehistoric Brits to align with the sunrise and sunset on the winter and summer solstice. It may have been a sacred site for significant ceremonies including burials.