This week is the week that Atascadero’s Wine Festival was to be held.

Barbi Butz who helped to organize the first one 25 years ago. No wine festival in Atascadero this year, but the 25th Annual Wine Festival will be held next year.

And they are conducting the Mayor Winemaker Dinner Auction, which is being done virtually.

And the Yoga will still be held Saturday morning at the sunken gardens, but you need to reserve a spot. Call Kennedy Club Fitness to make a reservation.