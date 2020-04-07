Coronavirus SLO Update 4.07.2020

San Luis Obispo county health department reporting no new corona virus cases in the county. The figures stay the same.

95 confirmed cases so far;

26 in Paso Robles.

65 people have recovered.

25 others are at home recovering.

4 people hospitalized.

Three in intensive care.

Just that one death of an 86-year-old north county man, and he reportedly had underlying health issues.

Regardless, San Luis Obispo county is building a treatment site for coronavirus patients. It’s an emergency overflow care facility in the event that all four county hospitals reach full capacity. Dorm beds are lined up along the basketball court. Racquetball courts are converted into changing rooms and storage facilities. Pallets of face masks stand waiting for throngs of those suffering from the virus. Mark Lisa of Tenet Health says they’re almost ready for patients.

