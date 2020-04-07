Weather 4.07.2020

Weather forecasters say we’ll see more April showers for the next few days.

Scattered showers today, then a steady rain overnight. We should get about three tenths of an inch of rain overnight tonight. More showers tomorrow, becoming scattered Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. Then we may see some sunshine on Friday.

We’ll get another half an inch of rain over the next few days in the north county. Then sunshine beginning Friday and continuing for seven days.

Tonight is the super moon. That’s when the moon is closest to earth and is also a full moon. If it’s obscured by cloud cover tonight, we’ll get another one on May 7th.