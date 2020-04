The county health department says two more coronavirus cases were reported yesterday.

That brings the total to 104.

Of that number, 75 people have recovered.

25 are recovering at home.

Three people are hospitalized.

Two are in intensive care.

Still, only one fatality.

Health director Penny Borenstine says if you’re experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, you should be able to get a test. Governor Gavin Newsom says Californians are doing well, and the coronavirus is not increasing exponentially.