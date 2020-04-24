Coronavirus SLO Update 4.24.2020

San Luis Obispo county health department giving the latest totals on coronavirus yesterday.

They say that so far, since the pandemic began, there have been 149 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county.

Of those victims, 119 have recovered.

28 are now at home recovering.

One person is hospitalized.

The number of total cases in the county goes up, but so does the number of people who recover from the coronavirus. More than half of the confirmed cases are located here in the north county.

The rules on how to handle virus prevention continue to evolve, and it gets confusing. Instagram comedienne Adley offers the following confusing advice. Again that’s Adley, a comedian who recorded that confusing advice on Instagram.