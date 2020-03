County health director Penny Borensteen out with new numbers the coronavirus count in San Luis Obispo county.

We’re up to 54 cases. 39 of those patients are recovering at home. Ten have already recovered. 4 are hospitalized. One is in ICU. No deaths reported.

In the United Kingdom, the scientist who predicted 230 thousand deaths in the UK from the coronavirus reduces that number to 20 thousand. And he says that estimate may be high.