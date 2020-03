The county elections office makes it official. All three supervisors re-elected in the March 3rd primary.

Supervisor John Peschong re-elected with 66% of the vote in his race against Stephanie Shakofsky.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold beat challenger Ellen Beraud with 53% of the vote.

And supervisor Adam Hill beat Stacey Korsgaden with 51%, only a few hundred votes separated the two. Out of more than 23 thousand votes, Hill captured only 587 votes more than Korsgaden.