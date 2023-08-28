Councilman Gregory Gives Update on Mayor Replacement 8.28.2023

With the recent passing of Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin, there have been questions and concerns on how the city may replace the late mayor Martin.

Karen Velie interviewed councilman Steve Gregory on Thursday’s Sound Off segment, who provided insight on the matter to KPRL listeners. Steve Gregory said the first meeting will be on September 5th, and said there are two options: appointment or election.

Steve Gregory said any information about appointment and campaigning for any possible vacant seat if one council member is selected as mayor will also be explained in the September 5th meeting.

A public celebration of life for the late mayor Steve Martin is currently planned for September 27th from 5:30 to 7 pm in the downtown city park.