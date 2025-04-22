Councilmember Steve Gregory Office Hours For April 23rd – 4.22.2025

2025-04-21 – Councilmember Gregory Office Hours Press Release

Paso Robles city councilmember Steve Gregory will be holding his next set of office hours this Wednesday, April 23rd from 9 to 10:30 am at Just Baked, 725 12th street.

Councilmember Gregory’s office hours are informal, casual meetings, designed to open conversation.

He said: “It is important to me that residents feel heard and have access to their elected officials, whether it’s to express a concern, share an idea, or simply to connect.”