Counterfeit Money 2.14.2020

Counterfeit money floating around the county.

Over the past few weeks, Morro Bay police have investigated several reports of counterfeit $20 and $100 bills.

Some have been refused by knowledgeable business people.

Two weeks ago, Morro Bay police arrested a man and woman from Bakersfield on suspicion of having counterfeit checks and money.

Police say they found several counterfeit $100 bills in their car when they were pulled over. Officials believe they were using them at local businesses.

Some business don’t discover the counterfeits until they make a deposit at the bank. Then the money is refused.

You’re asked to look over $100 bills carefully if you accept cash for payment.