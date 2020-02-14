Valentine’s Day 2.14.2020

Today is Valentine’s Day in the north county. You’ll see pop-up flower stands in many areas.

Some local restaurants offering specials for lovers out on the town. The Carlton’s Nautical Cowboy in Atascadero, one of the local restaurants offering specials for Valentine’s Day.

The Valentine gifts purchased from the Charles Paddock Zoo are in the mail to lucky recipients.

So a certificate is in the mail to the lucky north county residents whose admirers paid to have a Madagascar hissing roach named after them. Quite an honor. And a romantic Valentine’s gift. If you missed out this year, you may have another opportunity next year.

Valentine’s Day today may also produce a very nice sunset. That’s free. Hope your Valentine’s Day meets your expectations.