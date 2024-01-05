County Announces Military & Overseas Ballots Will Begin Mailing 01.05.2024

The San Luis Obispo county elections office announced they are in the final stages of preparing and proofing 2024 March primary ballots for print.

The first ballots to be sent out will be registered military and overseas voters. Eligible individuals serving or living abroad who wish to receive ballots must complete the registration process online, with the option to have the ballot faxed or emailed rather than mailed.

Ballots will be mailed no earlier than 60 days prior to the election, (which is today), and no later than 45 days prior (which is January 20th).

More information on voting as a military or civilian overseas voter can be found on the secretary of state’s website.