County Behavioral Health Dept Receives Grant Fr Office of Traffic Safety 11.21.2023

The San Luis Obispo county behavioral health department announced that they received a 113 thousand dollar grant from the office of traffic safety yesterday.

The grant will go to increasing education among young adults about responsible and safe driving, increasing outreach to raise the awareness about the risks of impaired, distracted, unsafe driving.

A California health kids survey found that 22% of San Luis Obispo 11th graders reported they had driven in a car or been driven by someone else while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Behavioral health specialist for the county, Hannah Sharon, says that San Luis Obispo’s large number of breweries, winderies, liquor licenses, and cannabis shops increases exposure to youth, and they can be desensitized to the dangers of these substances.

The goal of the grant will be to increase ongoing training and presentations to middle, high school, and college students.