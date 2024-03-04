County Behavioral Health Dept Releases Strategic Plan 03.04.2024

Behavioral Health Strategic Plan 2024-2029_Press Release_Final

The county behavioral health department released a statement regarding its strategic plan for 2024 – 2029.

The plan outlines over a hundred objectives for addressing the increasing needs of mental health and substance use disorder services in the county. Five key areas to change the behavioral health system are: prevention and wellness, community services, intensive outpatient services, crisis services, and intensive residential services.

The department says the plan also outlines how it will expand its services and healthcare access to new populations, including students, adults over the age of 60, non-English speaking community members, and LGBTQIA+ populations.

Dividing the work across five years allows the department to achieve progress at a momentous pace.

The complete behavioral health strategic plan can be viewed on the county’s website.