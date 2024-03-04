Clerk Recorder Makes Last-Minute Changes to Polling Locations 03.04.2024

The San Luis Obispo county clerk recorder’s office announced that two last-minute changes to locations for polling places are needed ahead of tomorrow’s presidential primary election.

The announcement came yesterday afternoon, and were the result of several late notices from workers who were no longer available. Short staffing means that two polling places will be consolidated with others in their areas.

The first is in Los Osos. Monarch Grove elementary school, which hosted precinct 213, will be moved to Trinity United Methodist church.

In Oceano, the community center that previously hosted precinct 411 will be moved to Rancho Del Arroyo MHP clubhouse.

County clerk-recorder Elaina Cano said that while the office typically recruits up to four people, which is above the minimum requirement for polling stations, getting those numbers was particularly challenging this cycle.