Amid a packed room and applause, the county board of supervisors met yesterday morning for a meeting to swear in its elected members during March 5th primary.

Incumbents John Peschong and Dawn Ortiz-Legg won in districts 1 and 3 respectively, while former atascadero mayor, Heather Moreno, will now represent district five after former supervisor Debbie Arnold did not seek reelection.

Arnold was thanked for her services as supervisor, and mMreno took her seat as the newly elected supervisor.