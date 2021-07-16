County Clerk Recorder 7.16.2021

At a time when elections are scrutinized more carefully than in recent years, the vacancy in the San Luis Obispo county clerk’s office is a serious concern to many people.

The recall election is in mid September, but there is no plans to select a new county clerk recorder until late October, at best.

Supervisor John Peschong explains the process the supervisors have developed.

San Luis Obispo county supervisor John Peschong.

The long process to fill the vacancy in the county clerk recorder’s office will begin soon.

The recall election will be handled by assistant clerk recorder Helen Nolan, who recently moved to our county from Mono county.