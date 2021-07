The clean up continues in the Salinas river bed in Paso Robles. This week the Paso Robles Community Action Team removed more than 17-thousand pounds of trash from the Salinas riverbed. That’s this week alone.

It’s an ongoing effort to reduce the fire risk in the area in a particularly dry year.

So far this year, there have been nearly 60 fires in the riverbed.

Every day it gets dryer. And every week, there’s another fire.