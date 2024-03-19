County Health Agency Launches Multimedia Fentanyl Awareness Campaign 03.19.2024

The San Luis Obispo county health agency announced yesterday that it has launched a multimedia public awareness campaign, called “Fentanyl is Forever.”

This campaign will utilize various media channels including digital, broadcast, social media, posters, flyers, and banners to raise awareness on the dangers of fentanyl.

The campaign is funded through opioid settlement funds, featuring family testimonies, education materials, and prevention information.

County health agency director Nick Drews said: “Prevention through education is the goal of this campaign… and it’s vitally important for people not to use illegal drugs that can be laced with this poison.”