Oklahoma Ave Parking Site Remains Open Due to Restraining Order 03.19.2024

The Oklahoma avenue parking site in San Luis Obispo was initially planned to close yesterday, but remains open due to a restraining order.

The Homeless Union of San Luis Obispo filed a lawsuit against San Luis Obispo county in January, 2024. Despite this, the county still announced the date that the parking site will be closed, prompting the Homeless Union to file a restraining order.

Judge Andre Birotte Jr. granted the temporary restraining order against the county on Friday, March 15th. The remaining residents at the parking site can remain until March 29th, but it is unknown what the future of the site will be.

Judge Birotte Jr. will hold a hearing on March 28th, and will make a decision on an injunction.