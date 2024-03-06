County Supervisors Next Meeting on March 12th – 03.06.2024

The county board of supervisors has released its agenda for the next meeting on March 12th at 9 am.

On the board’s agenda is an item that will introduce an ordinance to amend chapter 7 of the San Luis Obispo county code, which would prohibit “unreasonable” noises. The hearing is set for April 9, 2024.

A second part of its agenda is an item that awards a contract to Souza Construction for the El Camino bridge project. The bid’s current estimated cost is about 6.9 million dollars.

More information on these items will be provided when their respective documents are released.

You can attend the meeting next week in person, or watch online.