Unofficial Election Results For Presidential Primary 03.06.2024

The county clerk recorder’s office has uploaded its unofficial results for the 2024 presidential primary election. For San Luis Obispo county’s district 5 supervisor race, Heather Moreno currently leads with 4,586 total votes (53.89%) to Susan Funk with 3,916 votes (46.02%.)

For the senate, Adam Schiff currently leads in the county with 18,336 (39.01%) of votes, and Steve Garvey received 15,801 (33.61%) of votes. At the state level, Schiff leads the senate votes with about 33.2% of votes to Steve Garvey’s 32.5%.

A partial term for California’s senator was also on the ballot due to the passing of the late senator Dianne Feinstein. Steve Garvey is ahead for the partial term. He leads in San Luis Obispo county with 16,920 (35.61%) votes. Garvey also leads in the state for the partial term with 34.6% of votes.

For the 19th congressional district, Jason Michael Anderson leads in San Luis Obispo county with 50.14% of votes to incumbent Jimmy Panetta, who holds 46.99% of votes. But from the state, Panetta leads with 66.9% of votes.

For district 24, Salud Carbajal currently leads in the county with 58.36% of votes.

For proposition 1, in San Luis Obispo county, 24,249 (51.39%) of voters voted “no” on proposition 1, and 22,935 (48.61%) voted “yes.” Across the state, “yes” votes for proposition 1 lead with about 50.5%, to 49.5% saying “no.”

For the presidential primary: president Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump have substantial leads nominations in their respective parties. Both candidates received all available delegates the republican and democrat parties in California.

These election results are considered unofficial by the county clerk recorder’s office.