County Swimming Pools 7.30.2021

County swimming pools in Templeton, San Miguel and Shandon finally opened for the summer. They were late in opening this year.

Nick Franco of the county parks department issuing a news release yesterday.

He says, “We had expected to keep all pools closed this summer due to covid-19. But supervisors voted in June to restore funding for the pools, so they reopened.

Unfortunately pools in Cambria, Cayucos and Santa Margarita lake will not reopen this year.

They’re not open every day, so you have to check at the pool.

Or go to slocountyparks.com.